Beatrice Elizabeth Ward Taylor
Asheville - Thank you Jesus for our mother Beatrice Elizabeth Ward Taylor, born January 29, 1928 to the late Luther Benjamin Harley Ward and Ellery Jo Aiken. God blessed us with a wonderful gift in our Mother. Our mother was a strong soldier of the cross and never wavered from her faith and love of Jesus. Mother stood strong in the face of adversity and always conducted herself as a lady showing the love of Christ. She taught Sunday School for many years, sang in the church choir until her voice got too weak and many other activities. Watching our mother live God's love in her daily life no matter how difficult the situation, lessons learned and taught. Mother was an active member of her church until her body could no longer support her efforts. What a blessing to be a witness to her sweet spirit and watch each day as she lived her faith and love of Christ. Her dedication to her church family was abundant, she adored being the teacher of the Elderly Ladies Sunday School Class for many years, and also worked or supported all the children's ministers, such as Vacation Bible School, AWANA programs, church support for our local schools with supplies or food. When she was unable to physically help in church functions, she continued with financial support and prayers. Loved by all that knew her and encouraged by her uplifting love of Christ and everyone she knew. If you knew our mother, then you knew you were loved. She lived daily her teaching of forgiving and loving God with all your heart, mind and body while loving others as Christ loved us.
Preceded her in death was her husband, Harry Norman Taylor, Sr.; son, Kenneth Andrew Taylor; a brother, Raymond Leroy Ward; her sisters, Ruth Ellen Ward Blackwell and Barbara Louise Ward.
She is survived by her children, Harry Norman Taylor, Jr. (Anna), Elizabeth Ann Sullins (Van), and Sandra Turbyfill (Ken); grandchildren Kim Sullins, Brooke Mauney (Tyler), Will Turbyfill (Holly), and Kristen Edmondson (Blake); nine great grandchildren; two brothers, Arnold Edward Ward and L T Ward; and many nieces and nephews.
Due to COV-19, a private family service was held July 29, 2020 at Oakley Baptist Church with Rev. Tom Pierce conducting the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Ebenezer Gospel Mission to India, 3802 Trinity Court, Asheville, NC 28805.
