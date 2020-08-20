Beatrice S. Wilson
Canton - Canton - Nola Beatrice Scott Wilson, 82, devoted wife and loving mother, passed peacefully and comfortably into God's caring hands on Tuesday, August 18, 2020.
Beatrice was a native and near life-long resident of Canton. She was born on December 23, 1937, daughter of the late Nolan Ray and Ruth Lowe Scott. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in passing by her husband and childhood sweet-heart, Charles Everett Wilson, who died July 19, 1995 and by her younger brother, Douglas Ray Scott, who died April 3, 1987. Beatrice has two living sisters, Mary Jo Scott Waldrop and Linda Carol Scott McCracken, both of Canton.
She is survived by her two sons, Charles Barry Wilson, of Mooresville, NC, and David Michael Wilson of Charleston, SC. Beatrice has four living grandchildren, Whitney Nicole Wilson Huryta, Hunter Scott Wilson, Michael Alexander Wilson and Jenna Marie Wilson.
Beatrice's life was a testament to selflessness and sacrifice for those she loved. She took great joy in caring for others, especially her husband, her children and grandchildren. From modest beginnings, Beatrice and Charles strove and lived to fulfill their version of the American Dream, to provide their children, and future generations, a better life by instilling the value of hard work, education, and generosity to others. While compassionate to the core, she exhibited a fierce resolve, was protective of those she loved, and was always willing to speak her mind.
She was a volunteer for Meals on Wheels, Haywood Christian Ministries, and REACH. She was a faithful Christian and a member of the First United Methodist Church of Canton. She retired from BASF Corporation (formerly American Enka) in 1993 with 26 years of service, though being a homemaker was her passion.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm until 6:00 pm on Saturday evening, August 22, 2020 at Wells Funeral Home of Canton. Beatrice will be laid to rest at a graveside service to be held at 1:00 pm on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at Crawford/Ray Memorial Gardens with Reverend Gordon Pike and Reverend Clay Morgan officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First United Methodist Church of Canton, P.O. Box 1716, Canton, NC 28716.
