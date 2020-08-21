Beatriz Velandia
Asheville - Beatriz "Bea" Velandia Rico passed away peacefully on the morning of August 17, 2020.
She was born on November 9, 1938, in Bogotá, Colombia, South America, to the late Rebecca and Alfonso Rico. She is dearly loved and remembered by her husband, Dr. Uriel Velandia, of Asheville, NC; daughter, Patricia and husband William Kuehl, of Asheville, NC; son, Alex Velandia, of Cumberland, MD; daughter, Nancy and husband Sean Dowd, of Morrisville, NC; grandchildren, Ryan Dowd, of Carrboro, NC, Kyle Dowd, of Morrisville, NC, Natalie Kuehl, of Winston-Salem, NC, and Jessica Kuehl, of Raleigh, NC.
Beatriz is remembered for the endless love she had for her family and friends. Her smile would light up the room. Her kindness and generosity knew no bounds. She had a wicked sense of humor that could bring you to tears from laughing so hard. Beatriz's love was an incredible and pervasive force, and everyone whose lives she touched will feel it forever.
Beatriz was a beautiful artist, painting oil portraits and landscapes in watercolor. Her painting inspired her children and grandchildren to venture into the arts. Her family is grateful to have her work as a reminder of her essence and creativity.
Beatriz lived her life with her one true love, Uriel. They met in Bogotá, Colombia, when she was 16 years old. They married a few years later and had three children. In 1965, they immigrated to the United States. They eventually settled in Cumberland, MD, where they formed many beautiful lifelong friendships.
When Uriel retired from his internal/family medicine practice, they moved to Wilmington, NC. Beatriz and Uriel loved to travel the world, making friends along the way. They loved to entertain and would find any excuse to have their friends over to share delicious meals and dance the night away. Their last adventure began in 2016 when they moved to Asheville to be surrounded by family.
Beatriz will be greatly missed by her family, but most of all, by her devoted and loving husband, Uriel. They experienced a lifetime of love and joy.
Date and location of the celebration of Beatriz will be decided at a later time.
The online register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com
.