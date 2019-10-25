|
|
Belle Dean Hembree
Hembree - Belle Dean Hembree, 77, of Asheville, NC and formerly of Spartanburg, SC, died Sunday, October 20, 2019, at Care Partners Solace.
Born December 12, 1941, in Spartanburg, she was the daughter of the late James Alfred Dean and Blanche Turner Dean. Mrs. Hembree attended Columbia College and taught high-school Spanish in Charleston, SC before starting her family. She and her family settled in Gastonia, NC for 30 years before retiring to Asheville.
Survivors include her husband of 56 years, Dr. Eugene Edward Hembree, Jr. of Asheville; daughter, Nancy Hembree Flynn and grandson, Ethan Channing Flynn, both of Los Gatos, CA.
Mrs. Hembree was preceded in death by her parents and sister, May Bohon Dean, as well as her son, Dean Edward Hembree.
A graveside service will be conducted at 1:00 PM Sunday, November 3, 2019, in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307, by The Rev. Jason Moore.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the .
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019