Services
The J. F. Floyd Mortuary, Crematory & Cemeteries
235 North Church Street
Spartanburg, SC 29306
(864) 582-5451
Resources
More Obituaries for Belle Hembree
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Belle Dean Hembree

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Belle Dean Hembree Obituary
Belle Dean Hembree

Hembree - Belle Dean Hembree, 77, of Asheville, NC and formerly of Spartanburg, SC, died Sunday, October 20, 2019, at Care Partners Solace.

Born December 12, 1941, in Spartanburg, she was the daughter of the late James Alfred Dean and Blanche Turner Dean. Mrs. Hembree attended Columbia College and taught high-school Spanish in Charleston, SC before starting her family. She and her family settled in Gastonia, NC for 30 years before retiring to Asheville.

Survivors include her husband of 56 years, Dr. Eugene Edward Hembree, Jr. of Asheville; daughter, Nancy Hembree Flynn and grandson, Ethan Channing Flynn, both of Los Gatos, CA.

Mrs. Hembree was preceded in death by her parents and sister, May Bohon Dean, as well as her son, Dean Edward Hembree.

A graveside service will be conducted at 1:00 PM Sunday, November 3, 2019, in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307, by The Rev. Jason Moore.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the .

An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com

Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Belle's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of The J. F. Floyd Mortuary, Crematory & Cemeteries
Download Now