Services
Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 252-3535
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
2:00 PM
Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
Belvie Brown King

Belvie Brown King Obituary
Belvie Brown King

Leicester - Belvie Brown King, 87, passed away on Monday, September 2, 2019.

A native of Madison Co., Belvie was a daughter of the late Horace and Lula Moore Brown. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Gordon James King; sisters, Velvie Brown Shook, Osie Breece, Dorothy Clark, Artie Johnson, Stella Novak, and Novie Messer; and brother, Everett Brown.

Mrs. King retired from Square D after 31 years of service. In her free time she loved cooking, canning, and worked in her garden.

Mrs. King is survived by her daughter, Jean King; sons, Neal King (Donna), and Max King (Linda); grandchildren, Cindy (Shane), Lisa (Jeremy), James (Teresa), Mike (Christy), Nicole (Alan), Candace (Michael), Reagan, Abbie (Mitchell), Karlee, Faith, Destiny, Easton and Elias; and 15 great-grandchildren.

The funeral service for Mrs. King will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday at the Groce Funeral Home chapel on Patton Ave. The Rev. Ed Jennings and Rev. Allen Rash will officiate. Interment will follow at Jones Valley Baptist Church Cemetery.

Her family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

At other times, the family will be at the home of Neal King, 20 Solid Rock Dr., Leicester, NC 28748.

In lieu of flowers, Mrs. King's family asks that donations be made to assist them with funeral and medical expenses to Max King, 51 Solid Rock Dr., Leicester, NC 28748.

The online register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Sept. 4, 2019
