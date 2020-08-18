1/1
Benjamin Cameron Lane
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Benjamin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Benjamin Cameron Lane

Benjamin Cameron Lane died August 11th 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee at the age of 30. Ben was born in Portsmouth, New Hampshire and grew up in Asheville, NC, where he graduated from T.C. Roberson High School in 2008. He graduated from Davidson College in 2012 and had recently completed his graduate education in biostatistics at Vanderbilt University. He was beginning his career in data science at Vanderbilt at the time of his death. Ben was an Ironman triathlete who loved music, dance, and literature. He loved the mountains in which he grew up and was an avid hiker and biker. He was known for his enthusiasm for all he did, his kindness and sense of humor, and his great love and loyalty to family and friends. He is survived by his parents, Drs. Ronald and Wendy Lane, his brother William Lane and his sister Dr. Rebecca Lane. Ben had the rare gift of making all who knew him feel special and loved. He will be sorely missed.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Aug. 18 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Premier Funeral & Cremation Services
805 Bradford Ave Ste 104
Nashville, TN 37204
(615) 815-0008
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Premier Funeral & Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved