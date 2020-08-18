Benjamin Cameron Lane



Benjamin Cameron Lane died August 11th 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee at the age of 30. Ben was born in Portsmouth, New Hampshire and grew up in Asheville, NC, where he graduated from T.C. Roberson High School in 2008. He graduated from Davidson College in 2012 and had recently completed his graduate education in biostatistics at Vanderbilt University. He was beginning his career in data science at Vanderbilt at the time of his death. Ben was an Ironman triathlete who loved music, dance, and literature. He loved the mountains in which he grew up and was an avid hiker and biker. He was known for his enthusiasm for all he did, his kindness and sense of humor, and his great love and loyalty to family and friends. He is survived by his parents, Drs. Ronald and Wendy Lane, his brother William Lane and his sister Dr. Rebecca Lane. Ben had the rare gift of making all who knew him feel special and loved. He will be sorely missed.









