Benjamin F. Smith


1941 - 2020
Benjamin F. Smith Obituary
Benjamin F. Smith

Horseshoe - Benjamin "Ben" F. Smith, 78, of Horseshoe, died Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Mission Hospital.

Born in Haywood County, he was the husband of Linda (Willis) Smith of Horseshoe, and the son of the late Leonard Carroll and Lucy (Burnett) Smith. He was also preceded in death by 2 brothers and 2 sisters.

Ben was a member of Boylston Baptist Church, Mills River.

A lover of the outdoors, Ben especially enjoyed deep-sea fishing and hunting.

In addition to his wife of 51 years, he is survived by 3 children: Benjamin Russell Smith of Charlotte, Caren (Smith) Hutchinson of Hendersonville, and Jarrod Benjamin Smith of Arden; 3 grandchildren: Emily and Leah Hutchinson and Amanda Dover; a great-grandson, Brayden Carter Dover; 2 brothers; 1 sister; and a number of nieces and nephews.

A Funeral Service will be held at 3:00 PM on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Boylston Baptist Church with Rev. James Burress officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Friends will be received at the church one hour prior to the service.

Memorial contributions in Ben's memory may be made to the Boylston Baptist Church Building Fund, 10642 Boylston Hwy, Mills River, NC 28759.

To place a condolence online, please visit www.grocefuneralhome.com.

Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian is assisting the family.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020
