Benjamin Herndon Murray
Candler - Benjamin Herndon Murray, 79, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, May 8, 2020.
A resident of Buncombe Co., Mr. Murray loved hunting and fishing, and worked as a tree trimmer and mechanic for most of his life. He was a member of New Hope Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lebo and Gladys Murray; sister, Muriel Ensley; and step-son, Jeffrey Odom.
He is survived by his daughter, Kim West (David); grandchildren, Rachel Whiteside (Eric), Benjamin Graham West (Katie); great-grandchildren, Kennedy, Shelby, Kelsie and Luke; sisters, Martha Lance, Bobbie Whitted, and Jackie "Dot" Lance, all of Asheville; brother, Bruce Murray, of Virginia; numerous nieces and nephews; and his extended family, Thelma, Kenny Odom (Diane), David Odom (Christy), Tyler, Kirstin, Allen (Mitzi) Melissa (Lamon), Selena, Ruby and LJ.
Mr. Murray's family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday evening at Groce Funeral Home on Patton Ave.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from May 10 to May 11, 2020