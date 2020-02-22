|
Benjamin Richard Mixson
Asheville - Benjamin Richard Mixson, 42, of Asheville, NC, passed away on February 17, 2020, while on vacation in Florida. He is survived by his mother Mary Willson Mixson of Asheville, NC, family members Shane Mixson and Julie Dossey of Greensboro, NC, Chris Mixson and Jen Burton of Reno, NV and Laura Reuss of Asheville, NC. He was preceded in death by his father, Columbus Leo Mixson, Jr. Ben was born in West Columbia, SC on September 22, 1977, and was raised in Greensboro, NC and Cleveland, TN. Before settling in Asheville, Ben earned his undergraduate degree from the College of Charleston in Charleston, SC and his master's degree from Queens University of Charlotte in Charlotte, NC. He later became a Certified Sommelier.
He lived for several years in Deer Valley, UT, where he met his wife Laura Reuss. Laura and Ben moved to Asheville in 2009, where they built their lives together, along with many successful businesses. Ben loved the outdoors and music. He was either on his way to or from a Phish Concert or planning his next one. He adored walking his dogs along the trails of the beautiful Asheville mountains, floating down the French Broad River and entertaining friends. He will be remembered as a kind, generous, thoughtful and loving man and will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
A memorial service for Ben will be held on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at 11:00am at the Crest Pavilion, 22 Celebration Place, Asheville, NC 28806. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Water Wheel Foundation, https://phish.com/waterwheel/.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Feb. 22 to Feb. 24, 2020