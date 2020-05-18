|
|
Bennetta Belk Futch
Candler - Bennetta Belk Futch, 89, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Mission Memorial Campus with her children at her side.
Bennetta was a native of Monroe and a daughter of the late George Lee and Sarah Price Belk. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Louis Kendrick Futch, who died in 2013; a brother, Dewey Lee Belk; and an infant daughter, Linda Jane Futch.
Bennetta was a homemaker for a number of years while her children were young. She later worked for several years as a medical secretary. Bennetta loved her children and family and always put them first before herself. She enjoyed her vacation home at the beach for many years where she spent time with her husband and family. Bennetta loved the Lord and was a member of Pole Creek Baptist Church.
She is survived by one daughter, Cindi Clark and her husband, Tim; one son, John Futch and his wife, Beverly, all of Candler; her twin sister, Bennie Belk Todd of Huntersville; four grandchildren, Julie Whitehurst and her husband, Jonathan, Jamie High and her husband, Devin, Paige Mark and her husband, Michael, and Tanner Futch; and one great-granddaughter, Emma Whitehurst; three great-grandsons, Chance, Colton and Eli High; a great-granddaughter due in July, Olivia Mark; a special niece and nephew, Patsy Kiser and Billy Todd; and special fur babies, Howdie Doodie, Tinkerbell, Bruiser, and Kiki.
A private graveside service for the immediate family was held on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at Snow Hill United Methodist Church Cemetery with the Reverend Dennis Thurman officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pole Creek Baptist Church, 96 Snow Hill Church Road, Candler, NC 28715.
The care of Mrs. Futch has been entrusted to Wells Funeral Homes and an online memorial register is available at "Obituaries" at www.wellsfuneralhome.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from May 18 to May 20, 2020