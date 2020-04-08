|
Bennie Boyce Fortner, Sr.
Asheville - Bennie Boyce Fortner, Sr., 80, of Asheville, passed away Monday, April 6, 2020.
A native of Swain Co., Bennie was a son of the late Arthur Lewis Fortner and Cynthia McMahan Fortner. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Mrs. Brandon Smith Fortner, son, Michael Fortner, sister, Dorothy Motsinger, and brother, Winfred Fortner.
Surviving are his son, Boyce Fortner (Pam); grandchildren, Tyler Fortner (Ashley), Philip Fortner (Erica), and Blake Fortner (Jenny); and brother, Perb Fortner (Kay).
Graveside services will be private, and a celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
Groce Funeral Home on Patton Avenue is assisting the family. The online memorial is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020