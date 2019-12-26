Services
Blue Ridge Funeral Service
7626 Hwy 213
Mars Hill, NC 28754
(828) 680-9963
Marshall - Bertha Woods Bishop, 76, of Marshall, passed away on December 24, 2019. She was the wife of the late Warner Bishop and daughter of the late Leona Woods Hedden. Mrs. Bishop loved spending time with her family and friends, helping others and reading.

She is survived by her children, Etiska Jackson (Jayme), Dewitt Bishop (Ginger), Dale Bishop (Kim), Dean Bishop (Jennifer); grandchildren, Roy, Morgan, Chesney, and Taylor Bishop, and Brittney Wright; and great grandchild, Brantley. Also surviving is her special adoptive family, Carolyn, Steve, Tanner and Bud Franklin; her sisters, Janice Davis and Rose Abernathy; brother, Dale Hedden; sisters-in-law, Gail Hedden, Faye Bishop, Dessie White; brothers-in-law, Ronnie and Colon Bishop; and several nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at 2pm Saturday, December 28, 2019, at Robbie Capps Memorial Chapel of Blue Ridge Funeral Service. Reverends Keith Watkins and Dennis Anderson will officiate. Burial will follow in Mt. Zion Baptist Church cemetery. Pallbearers will be Ronnie Norris, Clifford Bishop, Frankie and James White, Tanner Franklin and Noah Seay, and Bud Franklin will serve as honorary pallbearer. The family will receive friends from 5-7pm Friday at the funeral home.

At other times, the family will be at Mrs. Bishop's home.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.blueridgefuneralservice.org.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019
