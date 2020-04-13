|
|
Bertha Burnette
Leicester - Bertha Scroggs Burnette, age 90, passed away peacefully into the hands of Jesus on Saturday, April 11, 2020.
Mrs. Burnette was born March 4, 1930 in Knox County, Tennessee to the late Fred Scroggs and the late Anna Metler Scroggs. She was a devoted homemaker and will forever be remembered as a loving mother and grandmother. Mrs. Burnette was a faithful member of Bethel Baptist Church in Asheville. We give thanks for the blessed life of Bertha Scroggs Burnette.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd Blandon Burnette; one sister, and three brothers.
Surviving are her son, David and his wife Kathy of Leicester; her daughter, Nancy Ford of Leicester; grandchildren, Brandi Cook, Meredith Griffin, Landon Ford, and Clay Ford; seven great-grandchildren; and a brother, Jack Scroggs of Asheville.
A private family graveside service will be held at Pisgah View Memorial Park in Candler with Pastor Mark Lewis officiating.
A celebration of Mrs. Burnette's life will be at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mrs. Burnette's memory to CarePartners Hospice of Asheville, 68 Sweeten Creek Road, Asheville, NC 28801 or Bethel Baptist Church,125 Ben Lippen Road, Asheville NC 28806.
