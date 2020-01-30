|
|
Bertha "Beth" Justice
Candler - Bertha "Beth" Elizabeth Ledford Justice, 90, passes away on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at the Memorial Campus of Mission Hopsitals.
A native of Yancey County, she had resided in Buncombe County most of her life, and retired from Magnavox. She was a member of the former West Asheville Assemble of God.
Mrs. Justice was the daughter of the late Lonnie Ledford and Mary Smith Ledford and was also preceded in death by her husband, Willard C. Justice; son, Lionel Justice; sisters, Grace Maynor and Effie Blankenship and brothers, James Ledford, Dee Ledford and Emory Ledford.
Surviving are sons, W.C. Justice, Larry Justice and Loren Justice and wife Cecilia all of Buncombe County; daughter-in-law, Jackie Justice; 7 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; 5 great-great grandchildren; brothers, Clyde Ledford and wife Linda and Ed Ledford and wife Mona all of Baltimore, MD and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 2 PM Monday, February 3, 2020 in the chapel of Anders-Rice Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Green Hills Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 PM Monday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: WNC Chapter,
31 College Place #103, Asheville, NC 28801.
To sign Mrs. Justice's guestbook online, please go to www.andersrice.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020