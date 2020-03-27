|
|
Beryl Honeycutt
Leicester - Beryl Eileen Honeycutt, 92, passed away Friday, March 27, 2020 at the CarePartners John F. Keever, Jr. Solace Center.
A native of Derby, England, Mrs. Honeycutt had resided in Buncombe County for over 70 years. She retired as a retail clerk with K-Mart, and was a member of Skyland First Baptist Church. She was the daughter of the late Anna Louise Key, and the wife of the late Lewis Lonzo Honeycutt, who passed away in November, 1985.
Surviving are her children: Rev. John Lewis Honeycutt and wife Sonya of Asheville, Rev. David Alan Honeycutt and wife Patricia of Candler, Deborah Honeycutt Stewart and husband Wallace of Leicester, and Mark Benjamin Honeycutt and wife Betty of Candler; sister, Jean Welford of Derby, England; seven grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.
Private graveside services will be held at Newfound Baptist Church Cemetery, with the Rev. David Honeycutt officiating.
Mrs. Honeycutt had respectfully asked for no flowers. Instead, please make donations in her memory to the Asheville Humane Society, 14 Forever Friend Lane, Asheville, NC 28806, or at www.ashevillehumane.org.
Anders-Rice Funeral Home is assisting Mrs. Honeycutt's family with funeral arrangements.
To sign Mrs. Honeycutt's guestbook online, please go to www.andersrice.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020