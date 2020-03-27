Services
Anders-Rice Funeral Home & Cremation Center
1428 Patton Ave
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 254-3511
Resources
More Obituaries for Beryl Honeycutt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beryl Honeycutt


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Beryl Honeycutt Obituary
Beryl Honeycutt

Leicester - Beryl Eileen Honeycutt, 92, passed away Friday, March 27, 2020 at the CarePartners John F. Keever, Jr. Solace Center.

A native of Derby, England, Mrs. Honeycutt had resided in Buncombe County for over 70 years. She retired as a retail clerk with K-Mart, and was a member of Skyland First Baptist Church. She was the daughter of the late Anna Louise Key, and the wife of the late Lewis Lonzo Honeycutt, who passed away in November, 1985.

Surviving are her children: Rev. John Lewis Honeycutt and wife Sonya of Asheville, Rev. David Alan Honeycutt and wife Patricia of Candler, Deborah Honeycutt Stewart and husband Wallace of Leicester, and Mark Benjamin Honeycutt and wife Betty of Candler; sister, Jean Welford of Derby, England; seven grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.

Private graveside services will be held at Newfound Baptist Church Cemetery, with the Rev. David Honeycutt officiating.

Mrs. Honeycutt had respectfully asked for no flowers. Instead, please make donations in her memory to the Asheville Humane Society, 14 Forever Friend Lane, Asheville, NC 28806, or at www.ashevillehumane.org.

Anders-Rice Funeral Home is assisting Mrs. Honeycutt's family with funeral arrangements.

To sign Mrs. Honeycutt's guestbook online, please go to www.andersrice.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Beryl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -