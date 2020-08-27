1/
Bessie Gay Nesbitt
Bessie Gay Nesbitt

Lakemont, GA - Bessie Gay Nesbitt, age 57, of Lakemont, Georgia, passed away on August 26, 2020.

Bessie was born the daughter to Melvin Speed and Mattie McDowell Speed on March 24, 1963. In her professional life she owned and operated her own house cleaning business. She enjoyed traveling and seeing new things. She loved history and was an excellent party planner and liked to go crabbing. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family.

Her survivors include her parents, Melvin Speed and Mattie McDowell Speed; her husband, Mike Nesbitt; three sons, Larry Wall (Kristen), Gary Wall (Maria) and Lee Nesbitt (Ashleigh); one daughter, Lynsey Nesbitt; two brothers, Donnie Dunlap (Leta), Mark Speed; four sisters, JJ Thomas, Frankie Owens (Gene), Jo Jo Dunlap, Amanda Chastain (Wayne); thirteen grandchildren.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a private family service will be held.

Beck Funeral Home, in Clayton, Georgia, is in charge of the arrangements. If there are any questions, please call 706-782-9599. An online Memorial Register Book is available at www.beckfuneralhome.com




Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Aug. 27 to Aug. 30, 2020.
August 27, 2020
Our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Beck Funeral Home
