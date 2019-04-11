|
|
Bessie Ruth Evans Hedrick
Murphy - Bessie Ruth Evans Hedrick, age 93 of Murphy, NC passed away Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at Murphy Rehab & Nursing.
She was born in Akron, OH to the late Verlon and Kate Sneed Evans. Bessie Ruth was a homemaker. She was a member of the Martha Chapter 246 of the Eastern Star and the longest attending member of Ranger United Methodist Church.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, C.B. Hedrick and one brother, Samuel Evans.
She is survived by one son, Jim Hedrick and wife Jeanette of Murphy; one daughter, Joanne Davis and husband Sam of Murphy; two grandchildren, Jill Davis Puckett and husband Chad and Laura Hedrick Clary and husband Jon; four great-grandchildren, Carly Puckett, Colt Puckett, Benjamin Clary and Ashley Clary; and niece, Sharon Evans Holloway.
Funeral Services will be held at 1 pm, Saturday, April 13, 2019 at the Ranger United Methodist Church in Murphy. Rev. Johnny Foster and Rev. Tim Lee will officiate. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Pallbearers will be Ernest Ledford, Glenn Sneed, Gary Kilpatrick, Richard Kilpatrick, Ken Price and Jim Holloway. Honorary pallbearers will be Jimmy Bailey and Johnny Burrell.
The family will receive friends from 11 am to 1 pm, Saturday, April 13, 2019 at the Ranger United Methodist Church.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be to the Ranger United Methodist Church General Fund in memory of Bessie Ruth Evans Hedrick, 156 Ranger Road, Murphy, NC 28906.
You may send tributes to the Hedrick family at www.townson-rose.com
Townson-Rose Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Apr. 11, 2019