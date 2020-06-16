Bethel Hensley Ward
1938 - 2020
Bethel Hensley Ward

Asheville - Bethel Hensley Ward, 82, of Asheville, went to her heavenly reunion on Monday, June 15, 2020.

A native of Buncombe Co., Bethel was the daughter of the late Martin Luther Hensley and Hester R. Hensley. She was also preceded in death by her aunt, Dillie H. Harbin.

Mrs. Ward retired from the Asheville Citizen Times in 1998 as circulation manager.

Surviving are her husband of 64 years, John Ward, Jr.; daughter, Melissa Ward; son, John Ward, III (Annette); grandchildren, Hannah Ward and Lydia Cox (Jeremy); 6 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild; and special friend, Beth Wheeler.

Funeral services for Mrs. Ward will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 19, in the Patton Avenue chapel of Groce Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

The online memorial is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.






Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
