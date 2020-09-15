Betsy Keel Myers



Burnsville - Betsy Keel Myers, 80, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 13, 2020. She is the daughter of the late Alton and Mary Lee Keel of Everetts, NC. Betsy is a graduate of Robersonville High School and East Carolina University. She spent over 40 years as an elementary school teacher, mostly in the Fairfax County Public School system. She is survived by her husband of 39 years, Jack Lester Myers; her son, Geoff Keel (Diane); step-children, James Myers (Brenda) and Lesley Myers (Pat); step-grandson, Michael Myers (Catelyn); sister, Jo Ann Terry; and nephews, Chris Terry (Julie) and Alton Terry.



Betsy was a devoted congregant of Higgins Memorial United Methodist Church, as well as the Blue Ridge Emmaus community. She was a very supportive member of the Philanthropic Educational Organization that supports young women and their educational goals.



She will be cremated in a private ceremony and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Mitchell-Yancey Habitat for Humanity, Yancey County Hospice or Higgins Memorial United Methodist Church.









