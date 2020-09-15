1/1
Betsy Keel Myers
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betsy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betsy Keel Myers

Burnsville - Betsy Keel Myers, 80, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 13, 2020. She is the daughter of the late Alton and Mary Lee Keel of Everetts, NC. Betsy is a graduate of Robersonville High School and East Carolina University. She spent over 40 years as an elementary school teacher, mostly in the Fairfax County Public School system. She is survived by her husband of 39 years, Jack Lester Myers; her son, Geoff Keel (Diane); step-children, James Myers (Brenda) and Lesley Myers (Pat); step-grandson, Michael Myers (Catelyn); sister, Jo Ann Terry; and nephews, Chris Terry (Julie) and Alton Terry.

Betsy was a devoted congregant of Higgins Memorial United Methodist Church, as well as the Blue Ridge Emmaus community. She was a very supportive member of the Philanthropic Educational Organization that supports young women and their educational goals.

She will be cremated in a private ceremony and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Mitchell-Yancey Habitat for Humanity, Yancey County Hospice or Higgins Memorial United Methodist Church.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved