Bettie Marler
Marshall - Bettie Jo Marler, 83, of Marshall, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, March 23, 2019. Bettie was born August 3, 1935 in Madison County to the late Jess "Babe" and Ila Mae Griffin Marler. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Bill Marler, Gene Marler, JD Marler and Ronnie Marler.
Left to cherish her memory are her son and daughter-in-law, Ray and Sallie Marler; grandchildren, Jesse Marler, Brenda and Stephen Gahagan; great grandchildren, Shelby, Paisley, Christa and Payslyn; sisters, Rosie and Roy Meadows, Nina Marler, Nina Lee Shelten and Jessie Mae Wilds; brother, Lloyd Marler and wife, Fay; special nieces and nephews, Melissa and Lewis Massey, Melinda and Keith Wines, Randy and Sheila Marler and Clifford Marler; great nieces and nephews, Kelci, Joe, Justin, Jake, Eli, Maci, Bryanna, Noah; and special kids, CJ McFalls, Jessika Clements and Tucker Hensley; special friend, Kelly Sluder.
The family will receive friends from 12-1pm Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Redmon Baptist Church followed by a graveside service in the church cemetery at 1pm. Rev. Ronald McMahan and Rev. Eugene Turner will officiate.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.blueridgefuneralservice.org.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Mar. 26, 2019