Betty Ann Allman Edwards
Weaverville - Betty Ann Allman Edwards, age 79, of Evermore Drive, passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020. She is the daughter of the late Wilburn Allman and Pansy McGalliard Davis. In addition of her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Samuel B. Edwards; sister, Lucille Rogers; brothers, JB and Donald Allman. Mrs. Edwards was a member of the Light of Life Baptist Church.
She is survived by a daughter, Nancy Edwards; sisters, Peggy Brooks (David), Mattie Jarvis (George); grandchildren, Missy Fisher (Jaymie), Samuel Caldwell (Amanda); great grandchildren, Dalton and Waylon Caldwell, Carter and Skylar Fisher and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held 12:00PM Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Robbie Capps Memorial Chapel of Blue Ridge Funeral Service. Reverend Jerry Wheeler will officiate. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations be made to: Light of Life Baptist Church, PO Box 1792, Weaverville, NC 28787.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020