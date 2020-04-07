|
|
Betty Ann Whitaker Shackelton
Asheville - Betty Whitaker Shackelton, 92, of Asheville died on April 3, 2020. A native of Buncombe County, she was born February 7, 1928 to the late C. E. and Mae Robinson Whitaker. She is also preceded in death by her brothers, Edwin W. Whitaker and Charles S. Whitaker and sisters-in-law Alice Hershey Whitaker and Beatrice Burnette Whitaker.
Betty grew up on the family farm in Cane Creek, West Asheville, and then in Haw Creek graduating from Lee Edwards High School and Cecil Business College. She was married to Bill, alias "Shack," on New Year's Eve 1948 in the First Baptist Church parsonage by Dr. Perry Crouch. The family moved in 1950 to Greensboro, NC for twelve years for "Shack" to work for the Federal Government. Upon their return to Asheville in 1962, Betty worked for Wachovia Bank until retirement.
Calvary Baptist, where Betty was baptized, Oteen Baptist, First Baptist Church of Greensboro, and First Baptist Church of Asheville were large parts of her life and friendships through her many years of membership.
She is survived by her husband of 71 years, William P. Shackelton; daughters, Lynn Shackelton Kahl (Dean) and Leigh Shackelton Rittenhouse (Dave); grandchildren, Jessica A. Baker and Nathan W. Rittenhouse; step-granddaughters, Julie L. McGarry and Susan L. Aft; brother, Max O. Whitaker; sister-in-law Mary Penley Whitaker; one niece and four nephews.
In lieu of flowers, Betty would have preferred donations to be sent to First Baptist Church, Asheville, 5 Oak Street, Asheville NC 28801.
During the COVID-19 crisis, services will be delayed and will be announced at a later date.
Morris Funeral & Cremation Care is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent through the website www.morrisfamilycare.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020