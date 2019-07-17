|
Betty Ann Williams Garrison
Asheville - Betty Ann Williams Garrison, 89, of Asheville, passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019, at The Oaks of Sweeten Creek.
A native of Asheville, Betty was a daughter of the late Horace and Effie Smith Williams. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Thomas McLeod Garrison, sisters, Hilda Hollier and Nancy Moore, son-in-law, Francis Russell, and grandson, Paul T. Russell.
Mrs. Garrison worked as an insurance secretary for Asheville Orthopedic Associates. She was a member of Emma United Methodist Church, and the Order of Eastern Star.
Surviving are her daughters, Karen G. Russell, and Teresa G. McCammon (Rol); son, Thomas M. Garrison, II (Carol); five grandchildren, Julie Hodler (Scott), Lynne Russell, Andrew Eubanks (Samantha), Brian Garrison and Matthew Garrison; and great-grandchildren, Alexander Russell, Dakota Hodler, Hayden Hodler, and Avery Garrison.
Funeral services will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, July 19, in the Patton Avenue chapel of Groce Funeral Home. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, beginning at 11:30 a.m.
Interment will follow at 2:00 p.m. at the Western Carolina State Veteran's Cemetery in Black Mountain.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Emma United Methodist Church, 59 Adams Hill Rd., Asheville, NC 28806.
The online memorial is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on July 17, 2019