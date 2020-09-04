Betty Atkins Melton
Black Mountain - Betty Atkins Melton, 90, of Black Mountain, unexpectedly passed away on September 3, 2020 and was reunited with her son, Wesley Melton.
A lifelong resident of Black Mountain, Betty was born August 18, 1930 to the late Harry N. and Earl Lena Atkins. Betty was known to all as Nanny, Mama, or Sis. She was a member of Lakey Gap Presbyterian Church, honorary member of the Patriot Guard, and a Gold Star Mother. Betty loved life, her family, her boys, and veterans. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
In addition to her parents and son, she is preceded in death by her husband, Herb Melton; and brothers, James "Bud', Bobby and Johnny Atkins.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Ann Melton Wtulich, David Melton, Nancy Bartlett (Jimmy), Shane Melton (Wendy) and Tim Melton (Robin); 10 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; and 1 great-great grandchild.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery, 962 Old US Hwy 70, Black Mountain, NC 28711.
