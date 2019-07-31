|
Betty Bishop Sims
Asheville - Betty Bishop Sims, 78, of Asheville, originally from Jackson County, NC, went home to be with the Lord, Sunday July 28, 2019. A native of Jackson County she was the daughter of the late Rev. Gudger and Florence Bishop. She was a member of Woodland Terrace Baptist Church and she enjoyed crocheting, flowers and Crafts. She was former owner of S & H Business Services. In addition to her parents she was also preceded in death by her brothers; George and Grady.
She is survived by her husband of 60 years Willis Sims
Son- Don (Jenni) Sims of Candler
Daughter- Donna (Bob) Willis of Arden
Grandchildren- Amanda, Brandon, Joshua
Great Grandchildren- Ruth and Gideon
Sister- Pat Dills of Jackson County
Funeral Services will be held 2:00 pm Thursday August 1, 2019 in the Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Services with the Pastor Marc Penley officiating. The family will recieve friends from 1:00 until 2:00 pm prior to the Service at the Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Fairview Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Woodland Terrace Baptist Church, 31 Woodland Terrace, Asheville, NC 28806. Pallbearers will be Josh Sims, Brandon Willis, Calvin Sims, Brian Sims, Christopher McLoughlin and Michael Anders
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on July 31, 2019