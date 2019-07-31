Services
Appalachian Funeral Services & Crematorium
165 Skyland Dr
Sylva, NC 28779
(828) 586-2444
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Appalachian Funeral Services & Crematorium
165 Skyland Dr
Sylva, NC 28779
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
2:00 PM
Appalachian Funeral Services & Crematorium
165 Skyland Dr
Sylva, NC 28779
Betty Bishop Sims


1941 - 2019
Betty Bishop Sims Obituary
Betty Bishop Sims

Asheville - Betty Bishop Sims, 78, of Asheville, originally from Jackson County, NC, went home to be with the Lord, Sunday July 28, 2019. A native of Jackson County she was the daughter of the late Rev. Gudger and Florence Bishop. She was a member of Woodland Terrace Baptist Church and she enjoyed crocheting, flowers and Crafts. She was former owner of S & H Business Services. In addition to her parents she was also preceded in death by her brothers; George and Grady.

She is survived by her husband of 60 years Willis Sims

Son- Don (Jenni) Sims of Candler

Daughter- Donna (Bob) Willis of Arden

Grandchildren- Amanda, Brandon, Joshua

Great Grandchildren- Ruth and Gideon

Sister- Pat Dills of Jackson County

Funeral Services will be held 2:00 pm Thursday August 1, 2019 in the Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Services with the Pastor Marc Penley officiating. The family will recieve friends from 1:00 until 2:00 pm prior to the Service at the Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Fairview Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Woodland Terrace Baptist Church, 31 Woodland Terrace, Asheville, NC 28806. Pallbearers will be Josh Sims, Brandon Willis, Calvin Sims, Brian Sims, Christopher McLoughlin and Michael Anders
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on July 31, 2019
