1/
Betty "Sam" Black
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty "Sam" Black

January 23, 1951 - September 30, 2020

Surrounded by loved ones, Betty "Sam" Black went home to be with her Lord and Savior on September 30, 2020. Born in Roxboro in 1951, she was the daughter of the late Johnny and Winnie Yarboro. She grew up in Roxboro and attended Person High school. After living in Alaska, Durham, Asheville, and Belton, she returned to Roxboro, where she lived out her earthly days before entering heaven, her final and permanent home. She was a long-time member at North Roxboro Baptist Church. Sam spent her free time camping with her family and canning. She loved kangaroos, but above all, she loved her husband, her girls, and her grandboys. She is preceded in death by her sister, Brenda Clayton.

Surviving are her husband of 28 years, Donald Black of the home; her daughters, Beth Massey (Lee Roland) of Waynesville and Tara and Travis Lawther of Candler; four grandsons, Martin Ray, Zain Ray, Austin Pressley and Tristan Lawther; nephew Billy and Susan Clayton; grandnephew and grandniece Chandler Clayton and McKinzie Clayton; and her life-long best friend, Nancy Marston.

The funeral will be October 4 at 3:00 PM at North Roxboro Baptist Church with interment to follow immediately at Person Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be held October 3 from 6:00 - 8:00 PM and at other times at the family home.

Pallbearers are Reed Marston, Tim Davis, Gene Connor, Scott Burton, Scott Loyd, and Kevin Morris.

Condolences may be made at www.brooksandwhite.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brooks & White Funeral Home
907 Durham Road
Roxboro, NC 27573
(336) 599-3171
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Brooks & White Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved