Betty "Sam" Black
January 23, 1951 - September 30, 2020
Surrounded by loved ones, Betty "Sam" Black went home to be with her Lord and Savior on September 30, 2020. Born in Roxboro in 1951, she was the daughter of the late Johnny and Winnie Yarboro. She grew up in Roxboro and attended Person High school. After living in Alaska, Durham, Asheville, and Belton, she returned to Roxboro, where she lived out her earthly days before entering heaven, her final and permanent home. She was a long-time member at North Roxboro Baptist Church. Sam spent her free time camping with her family and canning. She loved kangaroos, but above all, she loved her husband, her girls, and her grandboys. She is preceded in death by her sister, Brenda Clayton.
Surviving are her husband of 28 years, Donald Black of the home; her daughters, Beth Massey (Lee Roland) of Waynesville and Tara and Travis Lawther of Candler; four grandsons, Martin Ray, Zain Ray, Austin Pressley and Tristan Lawther; nephew Billy and Susan Clayton; grandnephew and grandniece Chandler Clayton and McKinzie Clayton; and her life-long best friend, Nancy Marston.
The funeral will be October 4 at 3:00 PM at North Roxboro Baptist Church with interment to follow immediately at Person Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be held October 3 from 6:00 - 8:00 PM and at other times at the family home.
Pallbearers are Reed Marston, Tim Davis, Gene Connor, Scott Burton, Scott Loyd, and Kevin Morris.
Condolences may be made at www.brooksandwhite.com
.