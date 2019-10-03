|
|
Betty Brown Smith
Leicester - Betty Brown Smith, 76, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, September 30, 2019.
Betty was born October 14, 1942, in Buncombe County to the late Clarence Brown and Myrtle Chambers. She had been a resident of the Leicester Community for most of her life. She was married for 56 years to the late Jack Smith, who passed February 23, 2016.
She retired from Square D and she was a faithful member of Beulah Baptist Church where she served as Sunday School secretary.
Surviving are her daughter, Deborah Smith; granddaughters, Brittney Dowdle of Hendersonville and Allison Case and husband Brandon, of Honolulu, HI; great-grandson, Braxton Case; brother-in-law Joe Stevens (the late Sarah Ann), sister-in-law Marlene Weaver (the late Dan), sister-in-law Linda Brooks (Mack), sister-in-law Ruby Wolfe (the late Earl), brother-in-law Ronnie Smith (Dorothy) and brother-in-law, Rev. Bobby Smith (Sharon).
Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday at Beulah Baptist Church with the Rev. Ricky Wolfe and Mr. Bill Worley, Jr., officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday at Groce Funeral Home on Patton Avenue.
The online register is available at GroceFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Oct. 3, 2019