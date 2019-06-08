Services
Wells Funeral Homes
296 West Main Street
Waynesville, NC 28786
(828) 456-3535
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Allens Creek Baptist Church
Funeral service
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
2:30 PM
Allens Creek Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Cogdill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Cogdill

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Betty Cogdill Obituary
Betty Cogdill

Waynesville - Betty Ensley Cogdill, age 91, passed away on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Haywood Regional Medical Center.

Funeral services will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at Allens Creek Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Garrett-Hillcrest Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:30 p.m. prior to the service at the church.

Memorials may be made to Allens Creek Baptist Church, 549 Allens Creek Road, Waynesville, NC 28786.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on June 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now