Betty Cogdill
Waynesville - Betty Ensley Cogdill, age 91, passed away on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Haywood Regional Medical Center.
Funeral services will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at Allens Creek Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Garrett-Hillcrest Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:30 p.m. prior to the service at the church.
Memorials may be made to Allens Creek Baptist Church, 549 Allens Creek Road, Waynesville, NC 28786.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on June 8, 2019