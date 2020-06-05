Betty Davis Nesbitt
1933 - 2020
Fletcher - Betty Sue Davis Nesbitt, 87, of Fletcher, passed away May 16, 2020.

A native of Buncombe County, she was a daughter of the late Coy and Helen Dula Davis. She was also preceded in death by her husband, John Patrick Nesbitt; two sisters, Jean Monroe and Barbara McGuinn and one brother, Glenn Davis.

Betty is survived by two sons, Joseph Nesbitt and Mike Nesbitt (wife Bessie); two grandchildren, Lee Nesbitt (wife Ashleigh) and Lynsey Nesbitt; one great-grandchild, Juniper; one sister, Patsy Reynolds and one brother, Richard Davis (wife Betty Ann).

She will be buried privately at Gashes Creek Cemetery and a memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, her family requests that memorial donations be made to the WNC Bridge Foundation, PO Box 25338, Asheville, NC 28813.

Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian is honored to be assisting the family and a guest register is available online at grocefuneralhome.com.






Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Groce Funeral Home Lake Julian
72 Long Shoals Rd
Arden, NC 28704
(828) 687-3530
