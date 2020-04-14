|
|
Betty Edwards Whiteside
Asheville - Betty Edwards Whiteside, 96, passed away on Sunday, April 12, 2020, at the Brooks-Howell Home.
A resident of Asheville, Betty was the daughter of the late Ross and Sallie G. Matheson and step-daughter of Marie C. Matheson. She was also preceded in death by her first husband, Ellis F. "Jack" Edwards, Sr. and second husband, Robert W. Whiteside.
She is survived by her daughters, Sallie E. Salley of Asheville, Martha E. Clontz of Fletcher, and Betty E. Graves of Old Fort; son, Ellis F. "Jack" Edwards, Jr. of Statesville; step-daughters, Leesa W. Roberts of Asheville, Leslie W. Roland of Asheville and Robin Whiteside of San Francisco, CA; brother, J. Robert Matheson, of Conover; 13 grandchildren, 7 great- grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to West Asheville Presbyterian Church 690 Haywood Rd. Asheville, NC 28806 or Brooks-Howell Home- Emergency Fund 266 Merrimon Ave., Asheville, NC 28801.
Groce Funeral Home on Patton Ave. is assisting the family. The online register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020