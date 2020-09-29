Betty Eloise Ward Kent



Marshall - Betty Eloise Ward Kent, 85, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, September 28, 2020. She was born on October 12, 1934 in Henderson County. She is proceeded in death by her parents, Roy and Laurena Ward; her beloved husband, Bula Kent; her daughter, Sheila West; and her five brothers. She is survived by her sons, James Kent (Shirley) and Jerry Kent (Teresa); and daughter, Brenda Moore; her grandchildren, Kristie Kent, Jaime Kent (Joey), Alyssa Franco (Alberto), Christopher Moore (Beverly) and Nathanael Kent; her great-grandchildren, Sirena Franco, Alberto Franco and Audrey Moore; sister-in-law Omie Sitton; and many nieces and nephews.



Betty went to Fletcher High School where she played basketball and was valedictorian. She married Bula Kent and moved to Marshall where they ran a farm and raised their family. She was a homemaker and through her gifts of love, faith in God, humility, loyalty, hard work, and a wonderful sense of humor she created a special life. She will be remembered for her love of the outdoors. She could often be seen driving the tractor in the fields on the farm or tending to her large vegetable garden. She was a great cook and made a famous chocolate fudge cake, strawberry pie and biscuits. She will be remembered most as a dedicated caretaker and the heartbeat of her whole family. She was a member of Bear Creek Church of God. She loved God and her church and was there, raising her hands to Amazing Grace, the Sunday before she went home to be eternally with her Lord.



Funeral Services will be held in the chapel of Madison Funeral Home on Friday, October 2, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with Reverend Bill Blythe and Donna Buckner officiating the service. Interment will follow at the Dry Pond Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Tim Davis, Eddie Davis, Gene Silvers, Joey Clark, Christopher Moore, and Alberto Franco. The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 1st from 6:00 - 8:00 PM at the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Dry Pond Cemetery and can be mailed to 1731 Turnpike Rd., Marshall, N.C. 28753.









