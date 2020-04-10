|
Betty Faye Fisher
ALEXANDER - Betty Faye Fisher, age 87 of Alexander, died Wednesday, April 8, 2020.
Mrs. Fisher was born February 10, 1933 in Buncombe County to the late Levi and Bertha Lorraine Wells Metcalf. She formerly worked at AB Emblem, drove a school bus at Red Oak Elementary and retired from Square D. Betty was a member of Oak Ridge Missionary Baptist Church. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Lisa Yvette Fisher; infant granddaughter, Sabrina Ann Blankenship; five sisters; three brothers and daughter-in-law, Jann Fisher.
Surviving are her daughters, Shirley Cole and husband Michael of Weaverville, Shelia Roberts and husband Toby of Alexander and Lorrie Roberts of Barnardsville; sons, Jimmy Fisher of Oriental, NC and Jackie Fisher of Mars Hill; eleven grandchildren; twenty-six great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren.
A private graveside service will be held in Flint Hill Cemetery with Rev. Larry Sprouse officiating.
Memorials may be made to Gideons International, PO Box 2292, Weaverville, NC 28787 or Flint Hill Cemetery Endowment Fund, c/o Frances Triplett, 231 Hughey Road, Alexander, NC 28701.
For those who desire, condolences may be offered to the family under Mrs. Fisher's obituary at www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2020