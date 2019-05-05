|
|
Betty Felmet Morris
Asheville - Our Mother and friend to all, Betty Felmet Morris, passed away on Friday, May 3, 2019 after a long and fulfilled life. Betty was born on November 29, 1927 to Carl and Iva Felmet and lived her whole life in Asheville. She was predeceased by her brother Harold and her sister Mamie.
She was not only our mother, but our role model and our inspiration. She always had a smile on her face and love in her heart for anyone she met. She was a Christian in every sense of the word.
Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Ralph Morris III and wife Cindy of Greensboro, John Shields Morris and wife Linda of Raleigh, and Joseph Page Morris and wife Leslie of Asheville; and grandchildren, Meghan and Chris Morris, Ben and Jessica Morris, and Jack and Michael Morris.
She was an owner of Stuart Nye Jewelry for several years and wore our jewelry proudly and distinctively. She was active in PEO, the Junior League, and the Children's Welfare League. Graduating 2nd in her class at St. Genevieve's, she continued to seek out knowledge and education at UNCA in several classes in the Continuing Education Program. She was a long-time member of First Presbyterian Church, which was a cornerstone of how she led her life.
Services are scheduled for Friday, May 10th at 2:00 pm at First Presbyterian Church in Asheville. A reception and visitation will follow the service. Our thanks to the staff at Given's Estate for the care they provided our mom and the comfort they provided our family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The First Presbyterian Church in Asheville, NC.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from May 5 to May 10, 2019