West Funeral Home
17 Merrimon Avenue
Weaverville, NC 28787
(828) 645-3011
Betty Franklin

Betty Franklin Obituary
Betty Franklin

Alexander - Betty Franklin, age 86, of Alexander, died Monday, April 20, 2020.

Mrs. Franklin was born July 8, 1933 in Buncombe County to the late Julis and Connie Murphy Wells; she was a resident of Buncombe County all of her life. Betty retired from Square D. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Nelson Elbert Franklin, who died in 2006; brothers, Jimmy Dale, Harry and Russell Wells; and a sister, Helen Bolton.

Surviving are her daughter, Gail Morrow; and sons, Gary, Thomas and Tony Franklin; grandchildren, Scott, Jason, Laura, Jessica and Chelsea; great grandchildren, Harper, Stella, Reese, Remi and Caylsey.

Private funeral services were held in the chapel of West Funeral Home, Weaverville. Reverend Wesley Pike officiated. Burial took place in Flint Hill Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Flint Hill Cemetery Endowment Fund, c/o Frances Triplett, 231 Hughey Road, Alexander, NC 28701.

For those who desire, condolences may be offered to the family under Mrs. Franklin's obituary at www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020
