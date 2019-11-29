|
|
Betty Harbison
Asheville - Betty Haynes Harbison, 86, passed away Thursday, November 28, 2019 at Care Partners Solace Center.
Mrs. Harbison was born in Buncombe County to the late Junius and Annie Williams Haynes.
She was also preceded in death by her husband Charles Harbison. Charles and Betty were married for 63 years on earth, their love for one another was beyond the sunset, as they both departed this world on Thanksgiving Day and were reunited three years later almost to the hour. Also preceding her in death was a daughter, Karen Lytle and two sons, Ritchie Harbison and Charles Harbison, Jr.
Betty was a lifelong resident of Buncombe County. She loved the Lord, was an avid reader and cared for others. She also loved baking and scrapbooking and spending time with family and friends.
She is survived by her four children; daughter, Charlene Herman (Ron) of Richmond, VA; three sons, Doug Harbison of Greensboro, NC, Mark Harbison (Ida) of Aiken, SC and David Harbison of Richmond, VA; one brother, Stanley Haynes (Geraldine) of Asheville; three sisters, Jeannette Harbison of Asheville, Joyce Neal of Asheville and Gloria Lewis (William) of Michigan; 18 grandchildren; 28 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
A special thanks to the doctors and nurses who assisted Betty over the years.
The funeral service will be held on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian with Brother Mark Harbison officiating. Burial will follow at Ashelawn Gardens of Memory.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 10:00 to 11:00 AM on Thursday.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Harbison Family Reunion Scholarship Fund, 5202 Silkwood Drive, Durham, NC 27713.
An online memorial register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019