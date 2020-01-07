|
Betty Hintz
Asheville - Elizabeth "Betty" Rankin Siler Hintz, age 89, passed away on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at the John F. Keever Solace Center with her loving and grateful family at her side.
Born July 10, 1930 to Clifton Kip Siler and wife, Elizabeth Gunnin Siler, Betty was a proud Asheville native, attended Sand Hill High School, then graduated from Women's College Greensboro (UNCG) with a degree in Psychology. She didn't know it at the time, but she met her future husband, Willard, while in the 5th grade at Vance Elementary School. Upon his return from the Korean War, they reconnected and were married in October 1955. They were happily and lovingly married for 64 years. Their only child, Andrea Elizabeth "Beth" Hintz was born on her Dad's birthday a year later.
Betty is survived by her devoted husband, Willard Albert Hintz; daughter, Beth and husband Jim Stahl; brother, Clifton Eugene "Bud" Siler; granddaughters, Andrea Carroll Stahl Bowers (husband Sean) and Elizabeth Siler Stahl (fiancé' Max Eason), all of Asheville; and many close and dear cousins and a host of lifetime friends.
How fortunate we all were to be incredibly loved and cherished by such a one-of-a-kind special lady. May she be remembered for being a faithful servant of God, her steadfast, unconditional love for her family, possession of that contagious laugh, her quick wit and sharp sense of humor, her love for all God's creation and creatures, her love of the mountains and that special spark of mischievousness and her fun-loving nature. She will be truly missed, but will always remain close to our hearts.
Her family sends special gratitude for the loving care she received from her Hospice team, including Melissa, Ronnie and Savannah.
The memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday at Oak Forest Presbyterian Church. Rev. Merriam Alexander, Rev. Anne Morgan, and Rev. Deacon Jeannette Reese will officiate. Her family will receive friends for one hour at the church prior to the service.
Memorials may be made in her memory to the Asheville Humane Society, 14 Forever Friend Lane, Asheville NC 28806, or to the Oak Forest Presbyterian Church Cemetery Fund, 880 Sand Hill Rd., Asheville, NC 28806.
Groce Funeral Home on Patton Ave. is assisting the family. The online register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020