|
|
Betty J. Hampton Peterson Larson
Asheville - Mrs. Betty J. Hampton Peterson Larson (99), widow of Martin L. Larson, Jr., died February 20, 2019, at her residence in Arden, NC. Mrs. Larson was born in Minneapolis, MN, February 3, 1920. She was predeceased by her parents, Dr. Madison J. Hampton and Helen Perschman Hampton, her husband, Martin and brother, Madison J. Hampton, Jr. (Jim), of Minneapolis, MN. Betty was a loving daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was a Girl Scout Leader, Big Sister, Vice President, and Secretary of the Babe Ruth League of MN, DAR Member, and Eastern Star Member. A former member of Aldrich Avenue Presbyterian church, Minneapolis, MN, and current member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Mobridge, SD. In her spare time, you could find Betty golfing, reading, sewing, refinishing antique furniture, knitting, quilting, and doing needlepoint. She also loved playing cards with her family and friends.
In her early legal career, Betty worked for Stanley D. Kane, who later became District Court Judge Kane of Hennepin County, Minneapolis. In 1958 she was hired as office manager and legal secretary for Meagher, Geer, Markham and Anderson, a leading civil litigation and insurance coverage firm in Minneapolis. In January, 1965, wanting a change of career, Betty moved to Mobridge, SD and was hired by Judge Harry Mundt as his "pen writing" court reporter for the 5th Circuit Court of SD. When Judge Mundt retired, she became court reporter to Judge Leland Berndt. During her reporting career, Betty married Martin L. Larson, Jr, of the early pioneering Lars Larson Family.
After retirement in 1986, Betty and Martin enjoyed traveling, especially to see the children and grandchildren. During winters they lived in their home in Arizona, and eagerly looked forward to visits by the children and grandchildren.
Several years after Martin's passing, in 2005, and to be near family because of vision problems, in 2010 Betty relocated to the Asheville, North Carolina area, across the state from where her Hampton Ancestors first settled.
Betty is survived by her two daughters: Linda J. Peterson Wierman (Guyon), of Fairview, NC, and Lee Anne Peterson, of Orlando, FL; two grandchildren: Brian Paul Wierman (April), of Arden, NC, and Evin Lee Wierman Coad (Jason), of Bellevue, NE, three precious great-grandchildren: Richard John (RJ), Vivian Joy (ViVi), and Mathias Jacob (Matty) Coad, of Bellevue, NE.
Also surviving are cousins, nieces, nephews, special friends, and "daughters" she claimed as part of her extended family. The last year plus of her life, Betty was attended to by her loving caretaker, Deana Banks.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Mar. 21, 2019