Betty Jane Ball Foister
Candler - Betty Jane Ball Foister, age 90, died on October 23, 2019 at Pisgah Manor Nursing Home after a long illness.
A native of Buncombe Co., Betty was a daughter of the late J. Hugh Ball and Janie Huntsinger Ball. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Troy Foister.
Betty had a special heart for animals, and had rescued many during her lifetime.
She is survived by her daughters, Robin Lee Foister and Mary Lynn Mitchell and her husband, Rick.
Graveside services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 27, at Montmorenci United Methodist Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. on Sunday at Groce Funeral Home, Patton Avenue, prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Montmorenci United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, PO Box 610, Candler, NC 28715, or to Lend Us Your Ears, Inc. (feral cats), PO Box 366, Clyde, NC 28721.
The online memorial is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019