Betty Jean Farthing Hughes
Weaverville - Betty Jean Farthing Hughes of Weaverville, North Carolina, passed away on June 12, 2019. Mrs. Hughes was a native of Watauga County.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Harold H. Hughes, Sr., who died in 1981; her parents, Carter J. and Maude Farthing; her brothers: Cline, Hal, Joe, and Harry, her sister, Dorothy F. Greene, and her sister-in-law, Mary Farthing, and brother-in-law, Johnny Greene.
Mrs. Hughes received both the B.S. and M.A. degrees from Appalachian State Teachers College (presently ASU). She began her teaching career in the public schools, first in Ashe County and then at Appalachian High School in Boone. Mrs. Hughes taught English at Mars Hill College for the next 28 years.
Mrs. Hughes was a member of First Baptist Church, Weaverville, where she served for many years as organist. She served several terms as a deacon and was also former chair of deacons. Throughout her years as a member she continued to teach a Sunday School class.
Mrs. Hughes is survived by her son Harold H., Jr. "Bud" and his wife Dianne; son Joseph Scott and his wife Linda; granddaughter Shanna and her husband Brandon Carter; granddaughter Lindsay and her husband, Adam Miller; granddaughter Megan; grandson Jeffrey Hughes and his wife Brannon; and great-grandchildren Avery Carter, Aidan Carter, Ace Carter, Marshall Miller, and Taylor Miller. She is also survived by one sister, Lee Greer of Tucson, Arizona, sisters-in-law, Betty Farthing of Asheville, and Margaret Farthing of Maryland, and a number of nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews.
Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the First Baptist Church, Weaverville, North Carolina. Reverend Stuart M. Lamkin and Dr. Guy Sayles will preside, and family members will participate. Mrs. Hughes will be buried beside her husband at Mountlawn Memorial Park, 51 Old Kings Street, Boone, with a graveside service at 3:30 p.m. The Reverend Brandon S. Carter will preside. West Funeral Home, 17 Merrimon Ave., Weaverville, is assisting the family.
The family will receive friends at West Funeral Home from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 pm Friday, June 14, 2019.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial gifts be made to the Betty F. Hughes Endowed Scholarship at Mars Hill University or to First Baptist Church, Weaverville.
For those who desire, condolences may be offered to the family under Mrs. Hughes' obituary at www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on June 14, 2019