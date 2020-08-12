Betty Jean Gaddy English
Greensboro - Betty Jean Gaddy English passed away on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at her residence surrounded by loved ones.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, August 14, 2020, at 1:00 pm at Westminster Gardens Cemetery with Rev. Jon Boling officiating.
Betty was born in Asheville, NC to the late Ralph Floyd Gaddy and Ruth Silver Gaddy. She was a homemaker and enjoyed singing. In high school, she was class Valedictorian and May Queen. She was a member of Lawndale Baptist Church and was active in their Sunday School. Betty loved the church and her family. She loved everybody and everybody loved her.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, William David English.
Betty is survived by her daughters, Billie Jean English and Debra Lynn English; granddaughter, Stephanie Brogden; and great-granddaughters, Lexi and Summer Brogden.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to ASPCA, 3163 Hines Chapel Rd, Greensboro, NC 27405 or to AuthoraCare of Greensboro, 2500 Summit Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27405 in memory of Betty English.
Hanes Lineberry North Elm Chapel is serving the English family. Online condolences may be made at www. haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com