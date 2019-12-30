|
Betty Jean Minter
Leicester - Betty Jean Jackson Minter, 89, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, December 29, 2019, at the Graham Healthcare Center, Robbinsville.
A native and lifelong resident of Leicester, she was a daughter of the late Leroy and Nanny Selina Nichols Jackson. She was also preceded in death by her first husband, William A. Bradley; second husband, James Coleman Minter; sisters: Faye Lewis, Margaret Neth, and Mary Roberson; and brothers: Walter Jackson, John Jackson, and Lee Jackson.
Mrs. Minter was a member of Gashes Creek Baptist Church for many years.
Surviving are her children: Kenny Bradley and wife Glenda, Dale Bradley, Jimmy Minter and wife Kathy, and Brenda Minter Candler and husband David; grandchildren: Shelby Minter, Jacob Bradley, Coleman Minter, and Josh Candler; brother, Bill Jackson and wife Freida; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Friday, January 3, 2020, at Gashes Creek Baptist Church, 308 Gashes Creek Rd, Asheville, NC 28803, with Pastor Stacey Harris officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends for 1 hour prior to services on Friday at the church.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020