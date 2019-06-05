Services
Asheville Mortuary Services Inc
89-B Thompson Street
Asheville, NC 28803
828-254-0566
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Lake Hills Church
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
3:00 PM
Lake Hills Church
Betty Jean Ponder

Betty Jean Ponder Obituary
Betty Jean Ponder

Asheville - Betty Jean Ponder passed away on Sunday, June 2, 2019 after a courageous battle of metastatic melanoma.

A native of Buncombe County, she was a lifelong resident of Asheville.

She was the daughter of the late Edwin (Snub) and Wilma Williams Ponder,

Betty was a graduate of TC Roberson, and Asheville Buncombe Tech. She retired for UNCA after 25 years of service.

She was a member of Lake Hills Church in Candler where she loved serving on the Hospitality Committee and in that prayer group, as well as Danny Wilkins' Life Group.

She was also the Past Matron of Biltmore Chapter #38 OES.

Betty had compassion for others, especially those fighting cancer and other dreaded diseases touching so many lives today.

Surviving are her sisters Linda Pressley (Bruce), Eddie (Guy), nephew Trent McCraw (Kim), David Pressley (Amber) and niece Kristin Pressley. Four great nephews: Russell McCraw, Hudson Pressley, Anderson Pressley, and Conan Gregg.

A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, June 8, 2019, at Lake Hills Church, with Danny Wilkins officiating. The family will receive friends at 2:00 PM with the service being held at 3:00 PM.

The family would like to thank Dr. Martin Palmeri and his staff for the compassionate care for Betty through this journey. Also, Roxi Hanson RN who Betty referred at as an angel, and Dr. Teresa Romzick from Care Partners for their care. Thank you also to Leslie Prebianca for assistance in getting all necessary legal documents.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to conquer cancer. See conquer.org for more information RMR.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on June 5, 2019
