Betty Jean Wright Anderson
Black Mountain - Betty Jean Wright Anderson, 78, of Black Mountain passed away Saturday, October 19, 2019.
Mrs. Anderson was born May 15, 1941 in Buncombe County to the late Fred and Autie Turner Wright.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Carroll Anderson and sons, Johnny and Tommy Anderson.
Betty is survived by her sons, Steve Anderson (Brenda), Tony Anderson, Kevin Anderson (Amy), and Gary Anderson; daughter-in-law, Mary Anderson; 12 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; sister, Brenda Wright and brother, Gene Wright.
The family will receive friends Thursday, October 24, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00pm in the chapel of Harwood Home for Funerals.
A private burial will be held at Mountain View Memorial Park.
Arrangements by Harwood Home for Funerals. www.harwoodhomeforfunerals.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Oct. 20 to Oct. 22, 2019