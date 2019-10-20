Services
Harwood Home For Funerals
208 W State St
Black Mountain, NC 28711
(828) 669-2977
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Anderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Jean Wright Anderson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Jean Wright Anderson Obituary
Betty Jean Wright Anderson

Black Mountain - Betty Jean Wright Anderson, 78, of Black Mountain passed away Saturday, October 19, 2019.

Mrs. Anderson was born May 15, 1941 in Buncombe County to the late Fred and Autie Turner Wright.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Carroll Anderson and sons, Johnny and Tommy Anderson.

Betty is survived by her sons, Steve Anderson (Brenda), Tony Anderson, Kevin Anderson (Amy), and Gary Anderson; daughter-in-law, Mary Anderson; 12 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; sister, Brenda Wright and brother, Gene Wright.

The family will receive friends Thursday, October 24, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00pm in the chapel of Harwood Home for Funerals.

A private burial will be held at Mountain View Memorial Park.

Arrangements by Harwood Home for Funerals. www.harwoodhomeforfunerals.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Oct. 20 to Oct. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Harwood Home For Funerals
Download Now