Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 252-3535
Betty Jo Edwards Obituary
Asheville - Betty Jo Kiser Edwards, 93, passed away Friday, December 13, 2019, at the Western North Carolina Baptist Retirement Home.

Born in Asheville, Mrs. Edwards was a daughter of the late MacDonald and Lois Ledford Kiser, and she was married for 63 years to William B. Edwards who died in 2010.

She attended Secretarial/Business school and worked as bookkeeper with her husband in the family business, Edwards Equipment Company. She enjoyed gardening, travelling and especially her church related activities. She was a charter member of Grace Baptist Church where she enjoyed singing in the choir and serving as Sunday school teacher.

Surviving are her sons, Ronny Edwards (Diana), Larry Edwards (Yvonne) and Tim Edwards (Margie); grandchildren, Matt Edwards (Glenda), Brad Edwards, Lauren Hedden (Jack), Josh Edwards (Angie) and Dan Edwards (Danielle), and ten great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be at 4:00 p.m. Tuesday in the Patton Avenue chapel of Groce Funeral Home. The Revs. Steve Ackerman and Richard Baird will officiate.

The family will receive friends immediately following the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the WNC Baptist Retirement Home, 213 Richmond Hill Drive, Asheville, NC 28806, or to Grace Baptist Church, 718 Haywood Road, Asheville, NC 28806.

Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019
