1/1
Betty Jo Hall
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty Jo Hall

Sparks, Georgia - Sparks, Georgia, Betty Jo Newbern Hall, age 84, passed away on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Pruitt Health in Valdosta, Georgia.

Betty Jo was born in Adel, Georgia to the late Joe and Mona Leon Griffin Newbern. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, of 53 years, Henry Arville Hall, who died in 2006; her dear son, Ronald Terrance Hall; two brothers, Buddy and Wayne Newbern, and her sister, Kathy Crumbley. Betty Jo proudly worked for Ball-InCon Glass Packaging Corporation for 29 years until her retirement in 1995. After her retirement, she enjoyed working in the retail industry and was an employee at Kmart for 10 years. She was a member of Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church.

Betty Jo is survived by her sons, Henry Douglas Hall, and his wife, Beth, of Candler and Timothy Hall, and his wife, Amy, of Adel, Georgia; two sisters, Jeannie Hood of Adel, Georgia and Bobbie Warren of Hahira, Georgia; nine grandchildren, Miranda Harrington (Wade), Corey Hall, Anna Sutphin (Cory), Molly Hall (Mark Yacoub), Melissa Kadzielawski (Phil), Megan Hall, Richmond Hall, Kayla Hall, and Abby Hall; 11 great-grandchildren, Jacob Holbrook (Mary), Rachel Holbrook, Elijah Holbrook, Ethan Hall (Jordan), Calvin Hall, Esta Grace Sutphin, Carson Sutphin, Raymond Luke Sutphin, Milo Yacoub, Greta Yacoub, and Beatrice Kadzielawski; and three great-great-grandchildren, Bucky Holbrook, Kinley Vierra, and Savannah Holbrook.

Graveside services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Pisgah View Memorial Park in Candler, NC with Pastor Dianne R. Johnston officiating.

The care of Mrs. Hall has been entrusted to Wells Funeral Homes and an online memorial register is available at "Obituaries" at www.wellsfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved