Sparks, Georgia - Sparks, Georgia, Betty Jo Newbern Hall, age 84, passed away on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Pruitt Health in Valdosta, Georgia.
Betty Jo was born in Adel, Georgia to the late Joe and Mona Leon Griffin Newbern. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, of 53 years, Henry Arville Hall, who died in 2006; her dear son, Ronald Terrance Hall; two brothers, Buddy and Wayne Newbern, and her sister, Kathy Crumbley. Betty Jo proudly worked for Ball-InCon Glass Packaging Corporation for 29 years until her retirement in 1995. After her retirement, she enjoyed working in the retail industry and was an employee at Kmart for 10 years. She was a member of Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church.
Betty Jo is survived by her sons, Henry Douglas Hall, and his wife, Beth, of Candler and Timothy Hall, and his wife, Amy, of Adel, Georgia; two sisters, Jeannie Hood of Adel, Georgia and Bobbie Warren of Hahira, Georgia; nine grandchildren, Miranda Harrington (Wade), Corey Hall, Anna Sutphin (Cory), Molly Hall (Mark Yacoub), Melissa Kadzielawski (Phil), Megan Hall, Richmond Hall, Kayla Hall, and Abby Hall; 11 great-grandchildren, Jacob Holbrook (Mary), Rachel Holbrook, Elijah Holbrook, Ethan Hall (Jordan), Calvin Hall, Esta Grace Sutphin, Carson Sutphin, Raymond Luke Sutphin, Milo Yacoub, Greta Yacoub, and Beatrice Kadzielawski; and three great-great-grandchildren, Bucky Holbrook, Kinley Vierra, and Savannah Holbrook.
Graveside services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Pisgah View Memorial Park in Candler, NC with Pastor Dianne R. Johnston officiating.
