Betty Joan (Christiansen) Presley
Arden - Betty Joan (Christiansen) Presley, 80, of Arden, passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020 in her residence.
Born in Elkhart, IN, she was the wife of the late Ralph Edward Presley, who passed away in 2010, and the daughter of the late Paul Warren and Marie Erma (Funk) Christiansen. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Barbara Jean Heaton.
Betty was a member of Skyland First Baptist Church.
She was a 1958 graduate of Elkhart High School, Elkhart, IN.
Betty moved to Asheville in 1959 with her parents and her sister, Beverly. She worked at CTS where she met her husband Ralph, and they were married July 28, 1962. She also worked for many years at Cutler Hammer, and then at Eaton until her retirement.
Betty had many hobbies like gardening, yard work, just a little gambling, and genealogy. However, she loved her children and extended family most of all.
She is survived by her children, Stanley Warren Presley (Kim) of Arden, and Connie Marie Perkins of Charlotte; 4 grandchildren: Daniel Ergle of Greenville, NC, Elizabeth Presley of Arden, David Presley of Concord, NH, and Britton Phipps of Charlotte; a great-grandson, Warren Presley; a sister, Beverly Jane Cowsert; a brother-in-law, Herbert Heaton; and many nieces and nephews.
A Graveside Service will be held at 11:15 AM on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Calvary Episcopal Churchyard, Fletcher with Rev. Robert Ponder officiating. Friends and family will be received at Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian from 10 AM to 11 AM.
Memorial contributions in Betty's memory may be made to Skyland First Baptist Church, Family Life Center Fund, 2115 Hendersonville Rd., Arden, NC 28704.
Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian is assisting the family.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020