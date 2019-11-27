Services
Resources
Betty Joanne Mehaffey Ruiz

Weaverville - Betty Joanne Mehaffey Ruiz, age 83, of Weaverville, North Carolina, passed away peacefully at Aston Park Health Care Center on Tuesday, November 26, 2019.

Born in Charlottesville, Virginia, Betty spent most of her life in Swannanoa, NC.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Samuel and Stella Waldrop Mehaffey.

She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Bob; two sons, Charles Ruiz of Athens, Georgia, and Gregg Ruiz (Keitha) of Weaverville; grandson, Matt Ruiz of Weaverville and his fiancée Sydney Ponder; two sisters, Peggy Hoglen of Candler, and Virginia Banks of Lake Worth, Florida.

Betty was a church secretary at Swannanoa First Baptist Church where she sang many solos, and also served as secretary at Oteen Baptist Church.

A memorial service will be held at 3 o'clock on Sunday, December 1, 2019, at Oteen Baptist Church where she and Bob were the first to be married on July 13, 1957. The Reverends James Lamb and Joe Steadman will officiate. The family will receive friends following the service.

Memorials may be made to Oteen Baptist Church (37 Oteen Church Road, Asheville, NC, 28805) or to Four Seasons Hospice (581 South Allen Road, East Flat Rock, NC, 28726). The family would like to thank the personnel at Aston Park for the tender and loving care given to Betty during her stay there. It was exceptional.

Penland Family Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Ruiz family. Memorial may be left at PenlandFamilyFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019
