Groce Funeral Home Lake Julian
72 Long Shoals Rd
Arden, NC 28704
(828) 687-3530
Betty June Brown

Betty June Brown Obituary
Betty June Brown

Fletcher - Betty June Penland Brown, 81, of Fletcher, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, January 12, 2020.

June was born in Bryson City to the late Bob and Ellie Penland.

She was a loving wife and loved her husband beyond measure. June had cousins, friends and good neighbors who were very dear to her. She loved sports, fishing and spending time outdoors with her dog, J.J. Bandit.

June is survived by her husband, Johnny Mack Brown; Johnny's children, Matthew Scott Brown and Melody Grady; several grandchildren; three brothers, Jim Penland, Mike Penland and Joe (Barbara) Penland; two nephews, Joey (Brenda) Penland and Michael Penland; one niece, Caroline Penland; special cousin, Shirley Clampitt Bailey (who was like a sister to June) as well as a very special friend of 65 years, Shirley Lamb.

At her family's request, no services are planned. They would like to thank the staff at Heritage Hills Senior Living as well as the staff of Four Seasons Hospice for their loving care of June.

Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian is assisting the family. To leave a condolence for her family, please visit June's obituary page at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020
