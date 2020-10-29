Betty Kemp Wilson
Mill Spring - Betty Jean Kemp Wilson, 89, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at her residence.
A native and resident for most of her life of Buncombe County, she moved to Polk County in 2016. She was a retired Registered Nurse from Mission Hospitals where she was a member of the Mission Belles. She loved horses and taught riding lessons to many.
Mrs. Wilson was a daughter of the late James Herbert Kemp and Rosa Lee Lance Kemp and wife of the late Robert Gene "Bob" Wilson. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Bill and David Kemp and sister, Marilyn Green.
Surviving are her sister, Nancy Day of Mill Spring, with whom she made her home; brother, Jim Kemp (Betty) of Muskegon, MI and several nieces and nephews.
Celebration of Life services will be held at 11 AM Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Coopers Gap Baptist Church in Mill Spring, with Rev. Don Hollifield officiating.
The family will receive friends following services at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Hargrave Military Academy, 200 Military Drive, Chatham, VA 24531 or OMS International, 941 Fry Road, Greenwood, IN 46142.
To sign Mrs. Wilson's guestbook online, please go to www.andersrice.com