Crisp Funeral Home
669 Highway 19 South
Bryson City, NC 28713
828-488-3222
Betty Lambert

Betty Lambert Obituary
Betty Lambert

Cherokee - Betty Jane Lambert, 81, of the Towstring community went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, January 29, 2020. A native of Cherokee, she was the daughter of the late Tilson and Bessie Bradley Beck.

She was a member of Towstring Baptist Church.

Betty was preceded in death by her brothers, Jim and Bob Beck and her sisters, Patsy Lambert, Nell Crowe and Peg Fortner.

She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Rev. Ray Lambert; children, Tony Lambert (Susan), J.T. Lambert (Angel), Ray Lambert, Jr. (Gasiya), Danny Lambert (Krista), and Bobby Lambert (Alysia); 14 grandchildren; and sisters, Zena Lawhon and Amanda Lee Bevis.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Saturday in the chapel of Crisp Funeral Home. Revs. Glen and Jerry Bradley will officiate with burial in the Towstring Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 pm Friday at the funeral home.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020
